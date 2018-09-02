Hadi Fayyadh released by JDT to pursue Japan ambitions

Hadi Fayyadh has been released by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in order to allow the young striker to pursue his ambitions of playing in Japan and take his football career to greater heights.

“JDT have released Hadi Fayyadh to allow him to pursue other options. His contract was terminated last month because of his eagerness to go to Japan,” said JDT technical director Alistair Edwards on the club’s Facebook page.

“We decided that terminating his contract would provide Hadi Fayyadh with a free hand in contract negotiations with potential suitors.”

Hadi had gone for week-long trial with Japan’s J2 club Roasso Kunamoto in early August, before he linked up with Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s team for the Asian Games.

A move to Asia’s most competitive league would certainly benefit the 18-year-old, who knows how much of a big leap he is taking, having been released from the league champions.

JDT boss Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) has previously said he will never get in the way of his players’ ambitions to play abroad in a better league.

In the case of Safawi Rasid, TMJ stated he would allow the coveted striker to leave should he get an offer from Japan, where the football culture and facilities is a thriving one.

It comes across as a valid point, with international stars like Andreas Iniesta and Fernando Torres winding up their careers with Japanese clubs Vissel Kobe and Sagan Tosu respectively.

This year, several Malaysian players have already plied their trade aboard.

Kiko Insa had a brief stint with Thailand’s Bangkok Glass, before Curran Ferns and Shahrel Fikri also moved to play in Thailand.

Ferns is playing for Sukhothai FC, while Shahrel is with Nakhon Ratchasima on a season-long loan deal.

Photo Credit: Johor DT