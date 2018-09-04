SmackDown LIVE: Sept. 4, 2018

The road to a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match continues this Tuesday on SmackDown LIVE with a Triple Threat Match featuring The Usos vs. SAnitY vs. Rusev & Aiden English. Who will advance to face The Bar for the right to challenge The New Day at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view? Find out this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Tag Team Triple Threat Match to help determine New Day’s next challengers

Last week, The Bar defeated The Colons and Gallows & Anderson to move one step closer to a SmackDown Tag Team Title Match against The New Day at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Sheamus & Cesaro’s opponents will be determined in a Triple Threat Match on this week’s edition of SmackDown LIVE.

Will it be a Happy Rusev Day for The Bulgarian Brute and The Drama King, who are seemingly back on the same page? Or will three-time champions The Usos or the unpredictable SAnitY put a damper on the celebrations?

Will Samoa Joe actually go to AJ Styles’ home?

With a WWE Championship rematch scheduled between AJ Styles and Samoa Joe for the WWE Hell in a Cell event, The Samoan Submission Machine has continued to push the Phenomenal One’s buttons to try and throw the champion off his game. Joe crossed the line once again last week, calling the WWE Champion’s wife while AJ watched in the ring, saying he was going to pay a visit to the Styles home this week. Will Joe make good on his words?

How will Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella bounce back?

Last Tuesday, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella were the targets of a 4-on-2 attack at the hands of The Miz, Maryse, Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, capped off with The Awesome One putting Bryan in the “Yes!” Lock and forcing him to watch as Maryse planted Brie into the canvas with a devastating DDT.

As their Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell rapidly approaches, will Bryan & Brie be out for payback on The It Couple?

What’s next for Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch?

Becky Lynch made her intentions clear on SmackDown LIVE last Tuesday when she blindsided Charlotte Flair and said that she’d be SmackDown Women’s Champion when she has her way.

Will The Irish Lass Kicker continue her rampage, or will The Queen get the upper hand on her former best friend? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network!