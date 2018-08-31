This week in WWE GIFs: Superstars quit, get slapped and play air guitar

This week in WWE featured the surprise return of a king for a special coronation, a Superstar seemingly walking out on his career and much, much more. We captured the best moments from Raw, SmackDown and NXT and uploaded the GIFs to our official GIPHY channel so you can use them on several platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Gmail, Tinder and more. Which one best expresses how you’re feeling?

Click here for thousands of WWE GIFs

The many faces of Big E

The New Day were elated when King Booker arrived to welcome them into the Five-Timers Club on SmackDown LIVE and even more excited when he began to bestow them with regal names. After watching his friends become Lord Xavier the Wise and Sir Kofi the Brave, Big E couldn’t wait to get his:

via GIPHY

He was a little disappointed when the king got to him. Here’s the perfect GIF for when someone goes “full Saxton” on you:

via GIPHY

“I quit.”

After months of being steamrolled by Braun Strowman, Kevin Owens looked to get back on track by becoming Intercontinental Champion on Raw. When that didn’t work out, Kevin Owens shockingly quit WWE. If you feel like you’ve had enough, this GIF is the best way to express it:

via GIPHY

SLAP!

We think Elias learned a big lesson after this slap: Don’t mess with Trish Stratus.

via GIPHY

A monstrous battle cry

After being Triple Powerbombed through the announce table by The Shield, Braun Strowman was looking to dish out payback on Raw. With the help of Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, he did just that, sending a very clear message to Universal Champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Hell in a Cell Match.

via GIPHY

Where’s Randy Orton going?

After weeks of torment at the hands of Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy issued the ultimate challenge to The Viper on SmackDown LIVE. The Charismatic Enigma let Orton know exactly what lies ahead for him on Sept. 16 in San Antonio.

via GIPHY

Guitar solo!

Prior to NXT’s main event, cameras caught The Undisputed ERA’s Kyle O’Reilly testing out a few new chords on his NXT Tag Team Championship title. Little did we know that he was preparing to unleash this face-melting guitar solo on the NXT Universe as he accompanied Adam Cole & Roderick Strong to the ring.

via GIPHY

Click here to visit WWE’s official GIPHY channel