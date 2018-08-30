75 Superstars added in first WWE 2K19 roster reveal

It’s time for the WWE Universe to start scouting the virtual competition.

On Thursday, 2K unveiled the first 75 Superstars who will join the WWE 2K19 roster of playable characters. The first part of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal occurred during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and The B-Team.

The 75 Superstars confirmed to join the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:

Adam Cole

Akam

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Fox

Angelo Dawkins

Apollo Crews

Baron Corbin

Bayley

Bianca Belair

Big Show

Bo Dallas

Bobby Fish

Bobby Roode

Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt

Brock Lesnar

Chad Gable

Curt Hawkins

Curtis Axel

Dana Brooke

Dash Wilder

Dean Ambrose

Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre

Elias

Ember Moon

Fandango

Finn Balor

Goldust

Heath Slater

Jason Jordan

Jinder Mahal

Johnny Gargano

Kairi Sane

Kassius Ohno

Kevin Owens

Konnor

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lars Sullivan

Liv Morgan

Matt Hardy

Mickie James

Mojo Rawley

Montez Ford

Natalya

Nia Jax

Nick Miller

No Way Jose

Oney Lorcan

Otis Dozovic

Pete Dunne

Rezar

Rhyno

Roderick Strong

Roman Reigns

Ronda Rousey

Ruby Riott

Rusev

Sami Zayn

Sarah Logan

Sasha Banks

Scott Dawson

Seth Rollins

Shane Thorne

Shayna Baszler

Titus O’Neil

Triple H

Tucker Knight

Tyler Bate

Tyler Breeze

Velveteen Dream

Viktor

Zack Ryder

This WWE 2K19 roster reveal adds more new faces to a virtual WWE Universe that will prominently feature the biggest names in sports-entertainment. WWE 2K19 already boasts AJ Styles as its cover Superstar, Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase, and Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio as Pre-Order Bonus offerings.

That also includes Ric Flair, who will be featured prominently in the collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition.

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.