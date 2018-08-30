75 Superstars added in first WWE 2K19 roster reveal

It’s time for the WWE Universe to start scouting the virtual competition.
On Thursday, 2K unveiled the first 75 Superstars who will join the WWE 2K19 roster of playable characters. The first part of the WWE 2K19 roster reveal occurred during a livestream hosted by Rusev, Lana and The B-Team.
The 75 Superstars confirmed to join the WWE 2K19 roster are as follows:
Adam Cole
Akam
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Alicia Fox
Angelo Dawkins
Apollo Crews
Baron Corbin
Bayley
Bianca Belair
Big Show
Bo Dallas
Bobby Fish
Bobby Roode
Braun Strowman
Bray Wyatt
Brock Lesnar
Chad Gable
Curt Hawkins
Curtis Axel
Dana Brooke
Dash Wilder
Dean Ambrose
Dolph Ziggler
Drew McIntyre
Elias
Ember Moon
Fandango
Finn Balor
Goldust
Heath Slater
Jason Jordan
Jinder Mahal
Johnny Gargano
Kairi Sane
Kassius Ohno
Kevin Owens
Konnor
Kyle O’Reilly
Lana
Lars Sullivan
Liv Morgan
Matt Hardy
Mickie James
Mojo Rawley
Montez Ford
Natalya
Nia Jax
Nick Miller
No Way Jose
Oney Lorcan
Otis Dozovic
Pete Dunne
Rezar
Rhyno
Roderick Strong
Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey
Ruby Riott
Rusev
Sami Zayn
Sarah Logan
Sasha Banks
Scott Dawson
Seth Rollins
Shane Thorne
Shayna Baszler
Titus O’Neil
Triple H
Tucker Knight
Tyler Bate
Tyler Breeze
Velveteen Dream
Viktor
Zack Ryder
This WWE 2K19 roster reveal adds more new faces to a virtual WWE Universe that will prominently feature the biggest names in sports-entertainment. WWE 2K19 already boasts AJ Styles as its cover Superstar, Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase, and Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio as Pre-Order Bonus offerings.
That also includes Ric Flair, who will be featured prominently in the collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition.
WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.