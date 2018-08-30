Velveteen Dream to face Austin Theory and Darby Allin at upcoming EVOLVE events in Maryland and New York

The Velveteen Dream Experience is headed to EVOLVE.

On the heels of his epic victory against EC3 at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream will compete at two upcoming events promoted by EVOLVE Wrestling.

The Dream’s EVOLVE excursion kicks off Friday, Sept. 7, when he faces Austin Theory at EVOLVE 112 at the MCW Arena at the Joppa Market Place in Joppa, Md. A former WWN Champion, Theory represented EVOLVE at this year’s WrestleMania Axxess and attended a WWE tryout at the Performance Center in February.

Velveteen Dream returns to action the next night, Saturday, Sept. 8, when he squares off against Darby Allin at EVOLVE 113. That event will be held at La Boom in Queens, N.Y.

Tickets for both events are available now. Click here for more information on EVOLVE 112, and click here for details about EVOLVE 113. To learn more about EVOLVE Wrestling, head to WWNLive.com/EVOLVE.