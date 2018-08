It’s a boy, again!

Three-time Divas Champion Eve Torres Gracie welcomed a second baby boy into the world this week. Taking to Instagram, she announced the arrival of Renson Gracie (pronounced “Henson”), who now joins Raeven Gracie (pronounced “Haven”) as the new generation of the Gracie Family.

Join the rest of the WWE Universe in congratulating Eve and her husband, Rener Gracie, on this exciting new chapter in their lives!