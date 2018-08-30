Who’s in WWE 2K19?

2K will answer that question during its official roster reveal livestream for WWE 2K19. The livestream will confirm the Superstars set to join the upcoming WWE video game as playable characters.

This WWE 2K19 roster reveal adds more new faces to a virtual WWE Universe that already features some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment. WWE 2K19 already boasts AJ Styles as its cover Superstar, Daniel Bryan as the focus of the reintroduced 2K Showcase, and Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio as Pre-Order Bonus offerings.

That also includes Ric Flair, who will be featured prominently in the collectible WWE 2K19 Wooooo! Edition.

Fans looking to watch the WWE 2K19 roster reveal livestream can watch it below, on the official UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube at WWE 2K’s official website or on its many social platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.

WWE 2K19 is rated “T” for Teen by the ESRB and is scheduled for worldwide release on Tuesday, Oct. 9.