WWE Raw: Sept. 3, 2018

Twin Magic is back! Live on Raw, Nikki & Brie Bella hit the ring to take on The Riott Squad in tag team action. Also on Raw, The Revival challenge The B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Championship, and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels returns to weigh in on the final bout between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down!

The Bella Twins return to clash with The Riott Squad

They’re baaaaaack. This coming Monday night on Raw, The Bella Twins return to the ring as a tandem to face The Riott Squad in tag team action.

Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan seem confident, gleefully (and maliciously) welcoming the twins to “Monday Night Riott,” but they would be unwise to underestimate the veteran Bellas.

Which two Riott Squad members will tangle with Nikki & Brie, and how might this battle change the complexion of WWE Evolution, where The Bella Twins join forces with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to face the torment-loving trio in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match?

Braun Strowman forges imposing alliance

Braun Strowman might have given up his Money in the Bank contract this past Monday night by announcing he is cashing in on Universal Champion Roman Reigns inside Hell in a Cell on Sept. 16, but he seemingly gained two new allies in Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, joining them in brutalizing all three Shield members.

The Monster Among Men, The Showoff and The Scottish Terminator will meet The Hounds of Justice at WWE Super Show-Down, but will we see these triumvirates collide this Monday night?

Shawn Michaels weighs in on Triple H and The Undertaker’s WWE Super Show-Down match

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Christian, Ric Flair and other WWE Legends have already weighed in on the final battle between Triple H and The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down on Oct. 6, but we’ll soon hear from WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who’s making his return to Team Red this Monday.

HBK has a long history of in-ring competition with both The Deadman and his longtime friend Triple H, and he even served as the Special Guest Referee of their End of an Era Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania XXVIII. Will The Showstopper take sides as The Cerebral Assassin and The Phenom prepare to collide one last time?

The Revival challenge The B-Team for the Raw Tag Team Titles

The Revival have kept The B-Team on the defensive in recent weeks, defeating the Raw Tag Team Champions in both one-on-one and tag team combat, and this coming Monday night, Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder will finally have the chance to back up their “Top Guy” bluster should they capture the titles from Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel.

Will The Revival end the fun and games of The B-Team’s reign and bring about a new era of tag team competition on Raw?

What’s Alexa Bliss’ plan to conquer Ronda Rousey at WWE Hell in a Cell?

Alexa Bliss will get her contractually obligated rematch against Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event, but judging by her swift defeat to The Rowdy One at SummerSlam, we wonder if Little Miss Bliss will be up to the challenge come Sept. 16.

This past Monday night, though, Bliss was sporting a renewed air of confidence (granted, she was flanked by Alicia Fox and Mickie James). Is The Goddess devising a new strategy to take down The Baddest Woman on the Planet?

