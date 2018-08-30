Watch the Mae Young Classic 2018 Bracketology Live Stream today on Facebook and YouTube

Now that the First-Round matches have been unveiled, Mae Young Classic season is officially in full swing.

The bracket for the second annual tournament was revealed on WWE Network’s Mae Young Classic Bracketology special last night. Hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and The Voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo, Bracketology featured an in-depth breakdown of the First-Round matchups, plus exclusive interviews and an appearance by WWE COO Triple H.

For those who need to reevaluate their picks or want a refresher on the talented competitors slated for action, an encore presentation of WWE’s Mae Young Classic Bracketology will stream in its entirety today on YouTube.com and Facebook.com/WWE at 12 p.m. ET.

The second annual Mae Young Classic tournament, featuring 32 of the world’s top female competitors, debuts this Wednesday, Sept. 5, immediately following WWE NXT on WWE Network.