Mae Young Classic 2018 bracket revealed

The official bracket for the 2018 Mae Young Classic has been revealed.

The bracket was unveiled on WWE Network’s Bracketology special and lays out all 16 First-Round Matches, providing a roadmap for the path to victory in the 32-woman tournament.

Download and print the official bracket now

The first episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network. The tournament will stream each Wednesday immediately following WWE NXT and before culminating with its Final at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, on Sunday, Oct. 28.

The First Round will feature the following matches:

Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly

Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven

Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban

Toni Storm vs. Jinny

Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay

Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi

Tegan Nox vs. Zatara

Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews

Rhea Ripley vs. MJ Jenkins

Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina González

Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside

Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly

Karen Q vs. Xia Li

