Mae Young Classic 2018 bracket revealed

The official bracket for the 2018 Mae Young Classic has been revealed.
The bracket was unveiled on WWE Network’s Bracketology special and lays out all 16 First-Round Matches, providing a roadmap for the path to victory in the 32-woman tournament.
The first episode of the 2018 Mae Young Classic kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network. The tournament will stream each Wednesday immediately following WWE NXT and before culminating with its Final at WWE Evolution, the first-ever all-women’s pay-per-view, on Sunday, Oct. 28.
The First Round will feature the following matches:
Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly
Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez
Lacey Lane vs. Vanessa Kraven
Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban
Toni Storm vs. Jinny
Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto
Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay
Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi
Tegan Nox vs. Zatara
Isla Dawn vs. Nicole Matthews
Rhea Ripley vs. MJ Jenkins
Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina González
Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside
Zeuxis vs. Aerial Monroe
Deonna Purrazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly
Karen Q vs. Xia Li
