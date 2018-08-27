WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander vs. Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy will have another opportunity to capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship from Cedric Alexander when the two Superstars collide at WWE Super Show-Down. The stakes are higher than ever, as Murphy’s challenge comes in his hometown of Melbourne, Australia.

Alexander has vanquished all challengers since defeating Mustafa Ali for the vacant title at WrestleMania, but few have pushed him harder than The Juggernaut of WWE 205 Live. Never one to back down from a challenge, Alexander knows he will be at a disadvantage due to Murphy’s ruthlessness and his homefield advantage in Melbourne.

However, the pressure on Murphy is also significant. Hometown considerations aside, The Juggernaut has previously failed to defeat Alexander for the championship. If he once again comes up short, there are other Cruiserweights anxiously awaiting their own opportunities, and Murphy may be left vying to return to contention for some time.

Can Buddy Murphy capture the WWE Cruiserweight Championship in his hometown? Find out at WWE Super Show-Down on Saturday, Oct. 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network!