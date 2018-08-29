Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins launch The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Your Friday commute just got a major upgrade.

Hardcore action figure collectors and WWE Superstars Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins have brought their passion for plastic to The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, a weekly show covering the world of sports-entertainment collectibles.

“This is something that we’ve been talking about for, man, maybe almost a year,” Hawkins said on the debut episode, launched this past Friday.

“We’re texting every day about wrestling figures, about different collectibles, so why not put it out there for everyone else to hear, and listen and join the conversation?” Ryder added. “With social media, they can tweet us, Instagram, all that stuff, and we can include everybody.”

Thanks to the Superstar Shake-up in the spring, Ryder and Hawkins — both of whom began their journey to WWE together in Long Island, New York back in 2003 — reunited on Raw, which helped them figure out what their podcast would be like. Although the duo once known as The Major Brothers admit the show is still a work in progress, they already have big plans, including action figure news, their recent vintage and modern-day acquisitions, special guests from Mattel’s WWE design team and even fellow Superstar collectors, including members of the WWE Elite Squad and beyond.

“We’ve got inside sources, we’ll have fellow colleagues … maybe even guys that you wouldn’t expect,” Hawkins hinted. “The options, I think, are endless.”

New episodes of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast are released every Friday. For the latest updates, follow @MajorWFPod on Twitter, and tweet @ZackRyder and @TheCurtHawkins to let Zack and Curt know what you want them to cover in future episodes.

