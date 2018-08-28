WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Champion AJ Styles and Samoa Joe’s personal conflict continues to boil over on SmackDown LIVE. However, the two will take their issues Down Under when they collide at WWE Super Show-Down.

Neither Superstar has cooled down their verbal and physical onslaughts since their raucous contest at SummerSlam that ultimately resolved nothing between the two rivals. And now, with so much more animosity entering into the equation, the two will go at it again, this time at the history-making event, WWE Super Show-Down.

Will Styles be able to get the level of retaliation on The Samoan Submission Machine that he has been craving after all that Joe has said and done to his family? Or will The Phenomenal One’s anger prove to be pivotal, allowing Joe to strip away not only his composure, but the WWE Championship as well?

Find out when WWE Super Show-Down takes place on Saturday, Oct. 6, from the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.