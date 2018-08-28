Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match)

After months of being put through metaphorical hell at the hands of Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy will get his chance to brutalize The Viper inside of hell, literally, in a Hell in a Cell Match at the bout’s eponymous pay-per-view event.

Sporting a callous new attitude since reemerging on the blue brand, Orton has ruthlessly targeted Hardy with several prolonged blindside attacks, even tugging at The Charismatic Enigma’s earlobe, stomping him below the belt several times and wiping the paint off his foe’s face during an uncomfortable assault on SmackDown LIVE. The sadistic Viper, who recently lashed out at the WWE Universe for the lack of respect they’ve shown the 13-time World Champion, has promised to take out all of their heroes one at a time, starting with Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma finally snapped during a singles match against Orton on SmackDown, taking a disqualification loss to The Apex Predator after delivering a ruthless low blow, beating his nemesis with anything that wasn’t nailed down as they brawled through the WWE Universe and savagely putting The Viper through a table with a Swanton Bomb off of some stage equipment. Hardy followed up on his jaw-dropping assault the next week by challenging Orton to a Hell in a Cell Match, and SmackDown LIVE General Manager Paige made the bout official.

Will Hardy finish what Orton started when the two step inside the unforgiving structure that is Hell in a Cell, or will The Viper strike yet again and take down the first of many heroes to come? Find out when the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event streams live on the award-winning WWE Network on Sunday, Sept. 16!