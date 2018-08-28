Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Nia Jax to appear at theCURVYcon

Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and Nia Jax will be appearing at theCURVYcon, a lifestyle conference for curvy women on Friday, Sept. 7, and Saturday, Sept. 8, in New York City. They will be keynote speakers during the “Body Positive Besties: Supporting Each Other in Our Journey” panel on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 2:45-3:45 p.m. at Center 415.

Jax will also be participating in the Curves With Moves fitness event on Friday, Sept. 7, and will attend the fashion show later that evening.

For more information, please visit theCURVYcon.com.