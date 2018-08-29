WWE NXT: Aug. 29, 2018

Coming off a breathtaking week of action, in which championships were won and successfully defended, Ricochet, Pete Dunne and Undisputed ERA’s respective victory laps come to a head in tag team action.

Ricochet & Pete Dunne face off against Undisputed ERA

Newly crowned NXT North American Champion Ricochet and longstanding WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will team up to take on two other reigning titleholders this week, Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, in a non-title grudge match. Coming off an explosive NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, there’s plenty of unfinished business still lingering in the background.

For one, what could possibly be on the mind of Adam Cole? As the smoke settles from Ricochet’s system-shocking victory over Cole in Brooklyn, there’s no telling what kind of scheme The Undisputed ERA ringleader has up his sleeves.

In the case of Ricochet and The BruiserWeight, the NXT Universe is still talking about their tense exchange with Undisputed ERA backstage at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. Although they are set to be teammates this week, Dunne didn’t seem interested in being Ricochet’s “mate” in Brooklyn, even though he helped The One and Only run off Undisputed ERA. How will that pseudo challenge affect their upcoming tag team match?

And speaking of tag teams, the reigning champions of NXT’s tandem division, Strong & O’Reilly, received a brutal introduction to The War Raiders at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV. As all eyes will be on Wednesday night’s matchup, Undisputed ERA might be wise to watch their own backs when they take on the powerful, if uneasy, alliance of Ricochet & Dunne.

EC3 and Raul Mendoza set for one-on-one action

It was “Dream over” for EC3 at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, but that hasn’t prevented The Top One Percent from his mission of rebranding NXT into “NX3.” Yet, as EC3 told Mike Rome after his match against Velveteen Dream, “It’s not over until I win.” On Wednesday night, the vainglorious Superstar will have to prove that against Raul Mendoza.

Dakota Kai takes on Aliyah

As the crowning of NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane ushers in a new era for the black-and-yellow brand, fresh competition begins to boil. With no shortage of contenders focused on the championship prize, two of NXT’s fiercest competitors look to make their presence felt as Dakota Kai takes on Aliyah in a one-on-one matchup. Between The Captain of Team Kick and The Cat’s Meow, who will prevail?

“Limitless” Keith Lee set for action

After thrilling the NXT Universe with his first outing on WWE Network, proving to be “Limitless” out the gate, Keith Lee will hit the ring once again this week. Can he pull out a repeat performance?

The latest on William Regal’s Aleister Black investigation

As the mystery surrounding the frightening parking lot attack on Aleister Black looms large, NXT General Manager William Regal aims to get to the bottom of it. In an exclusive announcement earlier this month, Regal asserted that will be “investigating everything I can about this.” Since then, multiple videos from the night have surfaced, and Black took to Instagram to let out a cryptic warning. If that wasn’t enough, EC3 even speculated that Lars Sullivan is the primary suspect, all in all stretching out the mystery behind this investigation. Will we get any answers as to who was behind the attack and the reasoning behind it?

Find out Wednesday when WWE NXT streams at 8/7 C, exclusively on WWE Network.