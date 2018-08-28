WWE 205 Live; Aug. 28, 2018

Drew Gulak demanded a rematch against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, believing his SummerSlam loss was a fluke. Following a heated confrontation between Gulak and Alexander last week, will Drake Maverick oblige?

Drew Gulak demands another championship opportunity

Despite a losing effort against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander at SummerSlam, Drew Gulak has not given up on his quest for a better WWE 205 Live. Believing The Soul of WWE 205 Live got lucky at The Biggest Event of the Summer, Gulak announced his intentions for a rematch.

However, The Philadelphia Stretcher was not satisfied with just waiting for an answer from WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. As Akira Tozawa prepared to face Colin Delaney, they were attacked by The Brian Kendrick, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Gulak. Calling out Alexander, Gulak demanded a rematch for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and declared there would be no peace on WWE 205 Live until he got what he wanted. When the champion confronted Gulak, Maverick and WWE officials did their best to diffuse the situation, but Gulak slipped away when Alexander made his way into the ring.

Alexander has never been one to back down from a challenge and could request that Maverick grant the rematch in an effort to finally silence Gulak.

