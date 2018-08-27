Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

Adding to the growing list of must-see matchups for WWE Super Show-Down, the Australian pay-per-view will see Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey bring the torch Down Under as she teams with the returning Bella Twins to face off against The Riott Squad.

Perhaps this showdown was inevitable. Nikki & Brie Bella were at SummerSlam to witness Rousey best Alexa Bliss to win her first Raw Women’s Championship, both were also at ringside during Rousey’s championship coronation on Monday Night Raw, and both were on hand when Stephanie McMahon attempted to take sole credit for the Women’s Evolution. The Baddest Woman on the Planet responded to Stephanie’s braggadocios claims by locking the Raw Commissioner in an Armbar, and Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan of The Riott Squad were among the Superstars to help McMahon at ringside, while the Bellas stood by the new titleholder in the ring.

While the WWE Universe is likely thrilled at the idea of The Bellas teaming with the Rowdy titleholder, underestimating the dangerous Riott Squad would be a big mistake. The tumultuous trio made an immediate impact by spreading destruction throughout Raw and SmackDown LIVE ever since they debuted, making a name for themselves and proving they are as cunning as they are capable.

Which team will claim victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia? Be sure to catch WWE Super Show-Down, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 5 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT on WWE Network..