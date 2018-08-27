Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Having just won the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey will make her first defense of the title at WWE Hell in a Cell against its former bearer, Alexa Bliss.

As revealed on Raw, Little Miss Bliss is medically cleared to redeem her opportunity to reclaim the title she lost to The Baddest Woman on the Planet at SummerSlam. She now looks to use the lessons from her title loss and attempt to hand Rousey her first defeat in WWE.

Tune in to WWE Hell in a Cell to see the action when Rousey defends her title against Bliss, streaming live Sunday, Sept. 16, on the award-winning WWE Network.