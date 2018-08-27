The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

The reunited Shield have already been confirmed to compete at WWE Super Show-Down. Now, their opponents have been named.

Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre, rivals to Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose, will join forces to battle The Hounds of Justice in Melbourne, Australia in a super-sized showdown between the most dominant team in WWE history and a veritable super-team comprised of some of Raw’s most talented competitors.

Of course, Strowman is the most imposing of The Shield’s opponents, having been thwarted by The Hounds of Justice right as he moved to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Reigns during Raw the night after SummerSlam. But Ziggler & McIntyre’s motivations should not be discounted, either: Rollins was unable to reclaim the Intercontinental Title from Ziggler largely due to McIntyre’s interference, and it was only when The Architect brought Ambrose back from injury that he was able to dethrone The Showoff at SummerSlam.

WWE Super Show-Down takes place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, Oct. 6. Tickets for WWE Super Show-Down are available now via ticketek.com.au. Further ticket information is available at tegdainty.com. Don’t miss the monumental event, streaming live on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view around the world.