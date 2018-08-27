Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match)

The Universal Championship will be decided inside Hell in a Cell at the Sept. 16 pay-per-view event, as newly-crowned titleholder Roman Reigns will square off against Braun Strowman.

In true Monster in the Bank fashion, Strowman claimed there was no way he’d cash in his coveted Money in the Bank contract with a sneak-attack. Instead, he came to SummerSlam ready to openly challenge the winner of the Universal Championship main event pitting Brock Lesnar against Roman Reigns. However, thanks to the fallout of a mid-match entanglement with The Beast, he was unable to cash in on Reigns after The Big Dog took down Lesnar to win the title.

The following night on Raw, The Monster Among Men emerged near the conclusion of Reigns’ match against Finn Bálor with the intention of cashing in on the winner of the title bout, but the war-torn Reigns and his Shield brothers-in-arms — Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose – spoiled Strowman’s plans, unloaded on Mr. Monster in the Bank and send him crashing through the announce table with a Triple Powerbomb.

Now, Strowman has opted to trade in his Money in the Bank contract for a Universal Title Match inside Hell in a Cell at the pay-per-view of the same name. With fierce champion and ferocious challenger each completely surrounded by the unforgiving steel structure, there will be no way for anyone to interfere, setting the stage for an absolutely chaotic showdown. With Reigns and Strowman set to write the latest chapter of their barbaric rivalry inside the harrowing confines of the deadly cell, both competitors will leave everything on the canvas (if there is any canvas or anything else left when all is said and done).

Find out who will emerge with the Universal Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell, Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT, streaming live on the WWE Network.