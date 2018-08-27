Toronto to host SummerSlam in 2019

As first reported by Entertainment Tonight Canada, Toronto will host SummerSlam Week in August 2019 with SummerSlam (Sunday, Aug. 11), Monday Night Raw (Monday, Aug. 12), SmackDown LIVE (Tuesday, Aug. 13) and NXT TakeOver (Saturday, Aug. 10) taking place at Scotiabank Arena over four consecutive nights.

SummerSlam is more than just a one-day event; it’s a week-long celebration, as WWE will host a series of activities including SummerSlam Axxess, WWE’s interactive fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, along with community outreach programs designed to leave a lasting impact throughout the region.

“We are thrilled to bring WWE’s Biggest Event of the Summer back to Toronto,” said John Saboor, WWE Executive Vice President, Special Events. “We look forward to working with our partners at Tourism Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to build a blueprint that welcomes our global fan base to the great city of Toronto.”

Additional details, including ticket availability and travel packages, will be announced in the near future.