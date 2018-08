With more than 1.6 million subscribers, Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown on YouTube is now recognized as the most subscribed-to celebrity video games channel by the Guinness Book of World Records.

Woods, a.k.a. Austin Creed, received the honor for the Most Subscribed to Celebrity Video Gaming Channel earlier today at Insomnia Gaming Festival in Birmingham, U.K.

Join WWE.com in congratulating Woods and the entire UpUpDownDown team, and, as always, “keep it tight.”