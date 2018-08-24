This week in WWE GIFs: The Shield reunite, Miz’s crocodile tears and more, bro!

SummerSlam lived up to the moniker “The Biggest Event of The Summer” and was the high point of one of the most intense weeks in WWE history. We captured the best Superstar celebrations, reunions, celebrity appearances and more and uploaded them to our official GIPHY channel. You can find the GIFs below there, as well as on Twitter, Facebook, Whatsapp, Gmail, Tinder and several other platforms. Which one best expresses you?

“Rowdy” Ronda’s crowning moment

Ronda Rousey is still in the early stages of her sports-entertainment career, but that didn’t stop her from demolishing Alexa Bliss to win the Raw Women’s Title in Brooklyn. The new champ’s reaction to winning her first WWE gold was one of pure joy.

The Demon rises in Brooklyn

If we saw The Demon standing across the ring from us with this look on his face, we’d want to pretend the ensuing beatdown never happened, too. When you’re feeling a little demonic, this Finn Bálor GIF is the perfect way to express yourself.

A little levity from Lesnar

What makes Brock Lesnar happier than anything else? Dishing out punishment, of course. That’s best evidenced by this moment following The Beast’s devastating F-5 on Braun Strowman at SummerSlam.

The Hounds of Justice are back on the hunt

When Braun Strowman attempted to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on Universal Champion Roman Reigns, The Shield re-emerged to dish out their brand of justice, to the surprise of the WWE Universe.

Fuhgeddaboutit!

Kurt Angle may be from Pittsburgh, but he showed he could definitely fit in Brooklyn with this denial of Paul Heyman’s request for a Universal Championship rematch for Brock Lesnar.

The Miz’s waterworks

The Miz had us fooled with this tear-filled announcement of his retirement … from facing Daniel Bryan. Though that “retirement” may have been short-lived, this GIF of The Awesome One crying on cue will be a go-to GIF for years to come.

Take a seat!

The New Day threw everything they had at The Bludgeon Brothers in their No Disqualification Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Harper & Rowan did the same, which included hurling a desk chair at Kofi Kingston’s head. All we can say watching this is “Ouch!”

An IIconic celebration?

After their social media spat, Naomi and Peyton Royce squared off on SmackDown LIVE, with the IIconics member walking away victorious. Though they were in Brooklyn, Royce couldn’t help but rub it in with a Bronx cheer – making for an excellent GIF when you need to make someone eat their words.

Picture perfect … almost

When Ricochet takes flight inside the squared circle, there’s nothing more graceful, but those moves come at a high risk, like leaving yourself vulnerable to a devastating superkick from Adam Cole. Check out this incredible moment from the stellar NXT North American Championship Match at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV.

Bro!

Matt Riddle has arrived in NXT, and by the looks of this GIF from his appearance in Brooklyn, The King of Bros is hyped to be here. When you just can’t contain your excitement, Riddle’s got you covered.

What’s up, Wale?

Grammy-nominated rapper Wale joined the commentary team on 205 Live Tuesday night and got a little closer to the action than expected when Noam Dar smashed TJP into the desk. Wale approved, giving a fist-bump to the dazed Cruisergreat.

