WWE is saddened to learn that Robin Leach, host of the popular “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” television series, has passed away at the age of 76.

Leach was best known to the WWE Universe for being a special celebrity guest at WrestleMania IV, presenting the WWE Championship before the final match of a tournament that was ultimately won by “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

WWE extends its condolences to his family, friends and fans.