Bret Hart named “Courageous Chief” by Blackfoot tribe

He’s known as “Hit Man” to the WWE Universe, but as of this Thursday, Bret Hart goes by a different name to the Blackfoot tribe: “Courageous Chief.”

As reported by the Calgary Herald, the WWE Hall of Famer was honored with the Blackfoot name by Siksika Nation Elder Miiksika’am (Clarence Wolfleg Senior) in a ceremony at Mount Royal University, where “The Excellence of Execution” received an honorary Bachelor of Physical Literacy degree back in May.

“I feel like I’m here representing the whole family, and I know my father [Stu Hart] always had a really strong relationship with the First Nations community,” Hart told the newspaper. “I know this day would have been special to him.”