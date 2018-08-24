WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe

After taking a disqualification loss in an out-of-control title bout at SummerSlam and being savagely assaulted by The Samoan Submission Machine two days later at SmackDown LIVE, WWE Champion AJ Styles will once again go to war against Samoa Joe at WWE Hell in a Cell on Sunday, Sept. 16.

Heading into The Biggest Event of the Summer, Samoa Joe came knocking on the door of The House that AJ Styles Built, and the force of relentless dominance sauntered into the title fight having already demonstrated that he had no issues using The Phenomenal One’s family to get inside his opponent’s head. When Joe took the microphone and insulted AJ’s wife mid-match as she sat near ringside during the slugfest, Styles finally snapped and unleashed a rage-fueled steel chair attack on the challenger that cost him the match by disqualification.

The Samoan Submission Machine struck back on the following SmackDown LIVE while The Phenomenal One was being interviewed, putting the champion to sleep with a devastating Coquina Clutch before staring into the camera and once again delivering a chilling statement that AJ would not be home to read his kids a bedtime story.

With their animosity at a dangerous all-time high, Styles and Samoa Joe will once again collide at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event in a championship bout that promises to be a completely chaotic rematch from start to finish.

Find out who will reign supreme in this highly personal WWE Title showdown when the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view streams live Sunday, Sept. 16, at 7 ET/4 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!