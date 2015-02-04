Liverpool to tour Australia

Liverpool, who last visited Australia two years ago, will play Brisbane Roar at Queensland’s Suncorp Stadium on July 17 before tackling Adelaide United at the Adelaide Oval three days later.

“We visited Australia for the first time two years ago and the support we received from our Australian fans was incredible,” said Liverpool chief executive officer Ian Ayre.

“Liverpool FC has over 600,000 supporters in Australia and we look forward to meeting as many of them as possible while we are in the country.

“Pre-season is an important time for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season and the matches against Brisbane Roar and Adelaide United are an exciting part of that preparation, giving our supporters a chance to see the team up close, no matter how far away from Anfield they live.”