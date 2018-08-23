Get your tickets tomorrow to the historic first-ever WWE Evolution pay-per-view

Just one month after Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon made the monumental announcement of WWE Evolution, the first all-women’s exclusive pay-per-view, tickets for the special event will available tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET at Ticketmaster.com.

WWE Evolution will take place on Sunday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m. ET at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Streaming live on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view around the world, the historic night will feature Women’s Championship Matches from Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE, NXT and NXT UK, as well as the finals of the all-women’s tournament, Mae Young Classic 2018.

“Because of all of you, men and women using your voices for change, we are able to provide the platform to show the world that women can do anything and be anything they want to be,” McMahon said during the blockbuster announcement on Raw.

In the rearview of WWE Evolution is a series of seismic shifts within the sports-entertainment industry. In 2015, the WWE Universe witnessed the first-ever Women’s WWE Iron Man Match when Sasha Banks and Bayley competed for the NXT Women’s Championship. Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks made history a year later when they battled in the first Women’s Hell in a Cell Match. In 2017, five Superstars competed in the first-ever Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, which culminated in a victory for Carmella.

Now, in a year that has already welcomed inaugural events like the first Women’s Royal Rumble and Women’s Elimination Chamber, all roads lead to what will surely be an epic night at WWE Evolution.

Head to Ticketmaster.com tomorrow morning to secure your spot at witnessing history!