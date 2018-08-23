Jeff Hardy throws perfect strike for WWE Night at Citi Field

Jeff Hardy just made his case for having the best fastball in sports-entertainment.

With Curt Hawkins as his catcher and Mickie James cheering him on, The Charismatic Enigma made the most of his ceremonial first pitch last night at Citi Field by dazzling the fans with a picture-perfect strike. Hardy took the mound as part of WWE Night, a special event held at the home of Major League Baseball’s New York Mets.

Hardy took no warmup tosses before his big pitch, though he did practice his windup on the Citi Field warning track before taking the mound. Hawkins, a longtime Mets fan who borrowed the glove of star shortstop Amed Rosario, eagerly served as Hardy’s battery mate.

The trio of Superstars participated in WWE Night at Citi Field as part of the closing festivities for SummerSlam Week, occurring just days after Hardy’s tough-luck loss at The Biggest Event of the Summer to United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.