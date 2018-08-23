“Stone Cold” Steve Austin mistaken for Goldberg at Denny’s, hilarity ensues

Back in the day, it was easy for a casual viewer of the Monday Night Wars to mix up “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Goldberg. After all, they’re both large, bald and bearded men. It would appear that, twenty years later, one Denny’s had yet to get the memo.

Goldberg, who joined Austin in the WWE Hall of Fame this year, responded to this case of mistaken identity in kind, and a playful back-and-forth ensued between the former Universal and WWE Champions. The exchange ended with Goldberg offering to literally send waffles to the Broken Skull Ranch.

It might not be the Austin vs. Goldberg dream match we’ve always wanted, but it’s delicious all the same.