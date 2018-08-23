Watch the Mae Young Classic 2018 Bracketology this Wednesday on WWE Network

All of the first-round matches in this year’s Mae Young Classic will be revealed on WWE Network’s Mae Young Classic Bracketology special, streaming this Wednesday immediately following WWE NXT.

For the first time, you can see the lay of the land of WWE’s second annual women’s tournament, featuring 32 of the top competitors from around the globe.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, who is slated to call the action of the Mae Young Classic alongside Renee Young and Michael Cole, will join The Voice of NXT, Mauro Ranallo, on the Bracketology special to break down the first-round matchups and take a deep look at this year’s competitors.

Don’t miss Mae Young Classic Bracketology when it streams this Wednesday night at 9/8 C.