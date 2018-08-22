Asian Games: Three things about Malaysia’s opponent Japan

The Malaysia Under-23 squad are set to face Japan in a mouthwatering Asian Games last-16 clash on Friday at Patriot Chandrabhaga Stadium in Bekasi, Indonesia.

Recent meetings do not favour Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s men, with Malaysia losing in all five of their recent clashes over the last eight years.

But there is a huge wave of optimism surrounding this Malaysian team, who face a slightly vulnerable looking Samurais.

FOX Sports Malaysia highlights three things about the 2010 Asian Games gold medalists.

They like to play out from defence

The reason Japan are playing Malaysia in the last-16 is because they lost 1-0 to Vietnam in their final Group D match. The defeat, courtesy of Nguyen Quang Hai’s early goal, was due to Japan’s culpability at the back. Endo Keita lost possession after receiving his goalkeeper’s pass in front of goal, and Nguyen was left with an easy task to stroke home. It is unlikely the Japanese will alter their game plan of built-up play from defence, and this favours Malaysia greatly. Ong has incorporated a high-pressing tempo in his team, which starts from the front three. If the attackers are pressuring the Japanese from the top, it is likely they will commit more mistakes.

Japan consists of an Under-21 side

These new breed of players are the ones who will eventually succeed the likes of Keisuke Honda and Shinji Kagawa. The Japanese squad are not only made up of an all U21, they also have a couple of university players in their ranks. The Japanese Federation, known for their early grassroots development planning, are aiming to build this team for the 2020 Olympic Games on home soil, and more importantly, the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. But it would foolish for Malaysia to underestimate their opponents. Japan have already played 14 international matches this year, winning seven of them. They are being groomed to play high quality opponents like Portugal and Chile too.

Their head coach is also in charge of the senior team

Hajime Moriyasu is the man tasked to shape both the Under-23 squad and senior team. Moriyasu was appointed head coach for Japan’s Olympic squad last October, and he was also assistant to Akira Nishino at this year’s World Cup. After Japan fell to Belgium in the last-16 at Russia, Moriyasu was handed the enviable task of shaping Japan’s footballing future. The Japanese are also gung-ho on doing things the “Japanese way”, so the 49-year-old will have to create an identity for both national teams. But Moriyasu is built to imprint the Japanese DNA on both teams, having spent his 16-year playing career solely at home. The former midfielder made his name with Sanfrecce Hiroshima, having amassed 271 caps. He went on to manage the same team after retiring, and won three J1 League titles.

