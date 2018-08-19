LOOK: Jordan Clarkson leads PH athletes in Asian Games opening ceremonies

Seeing Jordan Clarkson wear the barong tagalog and wave the Philippine flag is definitely a welcome sight.

The Fil-Am guard led the Philippine delegation as the country’s athletes marched in the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium during the opening ceremonies of the 2018 Asia Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Clarkson, who was granted a one-time exception by the NBA to join the continental games, joined the team last Wednesday (August 15) and was given the flag bearer role earlier.

He’ll be suiting up in Gilas uniform for the first time on Tuesday (August 21) when the Philippines takes on China in the men’s basketball tournament.

272 Filipino athletes will also see action in 33 sports from August 18 to September 2.

————

Watch all three FOX Sports channels live on the FOX+ app. For more info on FOX+, click here or to start your free 30 day trial, download the FOX+ app.