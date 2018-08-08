3 possible scenarios in the Malaysia Cup this weekend

The second group fixtures of the Malaysia Cup is set to take place this weekend after some unexpected results last weekend.

Some teams have got off to a blazing start in the competition, while others have yet to find their footing.

Having said that, here are three possible things that could happen in the Malaysia Cup this weekend.

JDT to resume business as usual against Kedah

The Southern Tigers’ shock 2-1 defeat to MISC-MIFA came as not only a surprise to the JDT faithful, but almost everyone else. While the Indian-based football club came with a solid defensive, counter attacking game plan that may have taken the defending champions by surprise, they will be more than prepared for Kedah on Friday. The Red Eagles will be depleted without their star playmaker Liridon Krasniqi, but even with him the home side are favourites to get their first win in the group. JDT are almost at full strength for this match, and Kedah are expected to be in for a tough evening.

Kuala Lumpur could face big problems against Felcra

The City Hawks have made a big mistake by ‘resting’ their head coach Fabio Maciel. The Brazilian was shocked and appalled that the management decided to disregard his hard work after only one game into the tournament. While assistant Chong Yee Fatt know the ins and out of the team, Maciel’s touchline presence and guidance will be missed. Besides that, the players are also still reeling from the 5-1 thumping at the hands of Terengganu FA at the weekend. Felcra FC will be licking their lips at the prospect of handing this manager-less team another beating, and with Casagrande in the side no one will disregard them. Kuala Lumpur’s pitiful away form this season have also not helped, and that woe could be compounded this weekend.

Pahang to hand Selangor more misery at Shah Alam

The Selangor FA faithful who were clamouring for their team to return to the Shah Alam Stadium, got a taste of how lonely and bitter things could be if the Red Giants lose. The 3-0 defeat to PKNP FC last weekend reeked of a team playing without any direction and purpose, and their odds are stacked against Pahang FA. The Elephants may not come into this match with the best form, but they know how to play Selangor, having beaten them in last month’s FA Cup final. Dollah Salleh’s men are also in the knowledge that another win could possibly end Selangor’s hopes of making it out of the group, while boosting their chances to finish as group champions. Unless Selangor buck up drastically, they face a tall order against Pahang.

Photo Credit: FAS