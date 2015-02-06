Martinez: It’s all about us

Steven Gerrard is due to play for Liverpool against their city rivals for the final time on Saturday and he has spoken about making a lasting impact in his final derby.

But Martinez is not interested in discussing Gerrard and instead wants the weekend meeting at Goodison Park to be all about his own team.

“When we play the Merseyside derby at Goodison, we want it to be our Merseyside derby and that’s the only thing we are looking at,??? he said.

“As a football club, we have been in a period when we haven’t been enjoying the results that we wanted, so we will look forward to it being our Merseyside derby.”

Romelu Lukaku goes into the game as the one to watch on the blue side of the derby divide following his brace of goals in the 3-3 draw between the teams last season.

Those strikes appeared to have set the Toffees on their way to a victory at Goodison only for a late Daniel Sturridge equaliser to deprive them of a rare victory.

Lukaku has had his critics this season but Martinez has been pleased with the form of the striker, who has scored three times in his past five games, including the winner at Crystal Palace last weekend.

“That he is 21 and could play his 100th game in the Premier League at the weekend, it is an incredible figure,” Martinez said.

“He is in a moment where he is enjoying his football and he already has a goal more than he had last season at this stage.

“He is a player who is going to grow, and we want to go with him to reach our full potential.

“I’m very pleased with the way Romelu has been adapting in a demanding season.”

Liverpool go into the game seventh in the Premier League and 12 points above 12th-placed Everton but Martinez is confident the match will be a competitive and entertaining affair.

“These derbies are special,??? he said. “When you are involved and on the inside, you understand why it’s such an incredible fixture in world football. It’s everything that you expect and more in an intense derby.

“The last derby we had at Goodison – on top of all the emotions and what it means and the rivalry in the city – was a phenomenal game with plenty of goals between two teams with a really attacking mindset.

“I do expect very much the same from two teams who are going into the game in very good moments of form.

“Liverpool have found a way of performing and are enjoying a good run, and we feel in a similar situation in terms of the confidence from the win that we had against Crystal Palace.”