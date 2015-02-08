ONE FC signs Mark Striegl

The 26-year-old, who was recently linked with American promotion UFC, joins Kazakhstani lightweight Kuat Khamitov, Brazilian jiu-jitsu experts Marcos Ratinho and Christian Uflacker, Japanese flyweight Riku Shibuya, Korean welterweight Dae Ryeong Kim, Australian bantamweight Jordan Lucas and veteran Indian lightweight Rajinder Singh Meena at ONE FC.

Striegl is Filipino American, but he grew up in Japan, he started in MMA in 2009 and went on to become the PXC featherweight champion. He has a 13-1 record and is part of one of Asia's top MMA camps – Evolve MMA.

A ONE FC statement read: "Mark Striegl has a proven grappling pedigree, and has won eleven of his bouts by submission. The former PXC Featherweight champion dropped a weight class to bantamweight in his last bout, and is expected to make his ONE FC debut in that weight class."

ONE FC Vice-President of Operations Matt Hume said in a statement: "ONE Fighting Championship continues to secure the best mixed martial arts talent from all over the world. These eight warriors have proven their warrior spirit and will now get the opportunity to shine on the global stage."