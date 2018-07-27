SBP: Philippines to skip Asian Games basketball tourney

Yeng Guiao and the core of the Rain or Shine Elastopainters may have to cancel that August trip to Indonesia.

In a statement made through their social media page, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has announced on Tuesday night the country’s pullout from the men’s basketball competition of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.

The Rain or Shine Elastopainters were initially tapped by the country’s basketball governing body to represent the Philippines in the quadrennial sports spectacle in the Asian region. SBP has also announced that former ROS and national team coach Yeng Guiao will be handling this new iteration of the Philippine Men’s team. This, after Gilas Pilipinas had its regular lineup of players and coaches depleted due to a FIBA sanction following the Philippines-Australia “basket-brawl” last July 2.

SBP Statement on Philippine Participation in the 2018 Asian Games pic.twitter.com/bYJkGEi74R — SBP (@officialSBPinc) July 26, 2018

However, SBP decided to withdraw from the Asian Games, scheduled from August 18 to September 2, for various reasons. According to the SBP, the body is set to process an appeal before the FIBA Disciplinary Panel, following the suspensions meted for the melee during the World Cup qualifier held at the Philippine Arena. Preparations for upcoming FIBA-level tournaments were also cited by the SBP as grounds for the withdrawal.

——

