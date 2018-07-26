Selangor finally win after Syahmi Safari beauty strike

Selangor FA ended a long winless run after goals from Syahmi Safari and Amri Yahyah in either half ensured a 2-0 win over a resilient PKNP FC at the Perak Stadium on Thursday.

The Red Giants, unbelievably only recorded their sixth league victory of the Malaysia Super League campaign. Nicolas Anil highlights some of the observations from this rescheduled game.

Selangor end seven match winless streak

The victory will come as a massive relief for the Red Giants, who finally won after over a month since beating PKNS FC 2-1 in June. While it was three points which takes Selangor to eighth, head coach Nazliazmi Nasir will still have cause for concerns. His defence may have kept a first clean sheet in eight games, but they looked vulnerable each time PKNP poured forward. Selangor’s young goalkeeper Haziq Ridwan was also in inspired form with some crucial saves to keep their goal intact. The visitors’ first-half lead was not safe until Amri came on to seal the deal. Either way, Selangor will go home happy and will be in confident mood when they welcome Terengganu FA for the final league game.

Syahmi Safari scores fantastic goals

This young versatile player has not only proven himself in different positions this year, but he has also scored some magnificent strikes this season. He started off his beauty goal collection with a stunning strike into the top corner against Melaka United FA earlier in this season. In May, he hit another contender for goal of the season with a near post flick against Kedah FA that left many stunned. Tonight (Thursday), Syahmi’s acrobatic near post finish against PKNP FC has once again taken the plaudits. At only 20, this youngster looks the real deal with many great strikes left in him to come.

Hafiz Ramdan continues to be PKNP talisman

Hafiz is another great talent who has improved with every game. His influence in a team of many talented local players has only burgeoned after he was made captain following the departure of Shahrel Fikri to Thailand. Hafiz was PKNP’s most dangerous player against Selangor, giving A. Namathevan a torrid time on the left wing by constantly drifting in with pace to create opportunities. He was unfortunate to end the game without a goal, having come close on a few occasions. Besides being a thorn upfront, the 25-year-old also dropped back to help his team when Selangor was in possession. Hafiz’s work-rate and leadership qualities are exemplary, and it is only a matter of time before Malaysia head coach Tan Cheng Hoe takes notice.

Photo Credit: MFL