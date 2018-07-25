Monday Night Winners and Losers – 7/23/18

Another week, another edition of Monday Night Winners and Losers passes by. Unlike previous episodes, this week’s edition of RAW is as momentous as it can get, and for good reasons.

But no matter how groundbreaking this episode was, the roster will always be divided into two—those who did great, and those who did barely nothing. And you bet your bottom dollar we’re going to list them again, so here we go.

Winner: The Entire Women’s Division

This episode is undoubtedly dedicated to the entire women’s division as Stephanie McMahon and dropped another bombshell announcement—the first ever all-female PPV in WWE history! Every single member of the female roster from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT will be part of the Evolution card in the ultimate culmination of the Women’s Revolution that started three years ago. The women of WWE easily count as winners this week, no question.

Loser: The Deleters of Worlds

After weeks of embarrassing losses brought by Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, of all people, the once kooky team of Woken Hardy and Bray Wyatt had now become the true savages that they are by being sore losers. I guess the Seven Deities instructed them to suddenly become total jerks or something. To be fair, their sudden turn is intriguing and only time will tell if this move will finally give this unholy partnership the edge they desperately need.

Winner: Kevin Owens

It’s fair to say that Stephanie McMahon is Kevin Owens’ lucky charm because he always gets something beneficial every time she’s around. And wouldn’t you know it, Owens once again earns another huge opportunity thanks to WWE’s Lady Boss, this time to take away Braun Strowman’s MITB briefcase. For all the beatings he took from Strowman on a weekly basis, Owens really deserved this chance to hit the monster where it really hurts.

Loser: Elias

Poor Elias. He just wanted to perform the songs from his new album for the WWE Universe, but everyone kept cutting him off for some reason. The man just wants to sing, people! Let this beautiful man share his music to the world!

Winner: Roman Reigns

It’s The Big Dog for the win! Roman Reigns may have failed to conquer Bobby Lashley at Extreme Rules, but he won the more significant fight this week by beating Lashley in a blockbuster main event, earning him the right to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. Reigns definitely has a lot to prove after his embarrassing loss at this year’s WrestleMania, but if anything, his victory this week over someone who has previously defeated him may serve as a SummerSlam preview for the end of Lesnar’s absentee reign.

