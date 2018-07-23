PBA Commissioner’s Cup review: TNT KaTropa

The TNT KaTropa had high hopes coming into the quarterfinals of the 2018 PBA Commissioner’s Cup as the number three seed. However, they were swept by their nemesis, the San Miguel Beermen.

After the eliminations, it seems that they were poised for a deep run this conference. But with another disappointing exit despite an 8-3 record, coach Nash Racela is undeniably in the hot seat coming into the Governor’s Cup.

Tyler struggles

The KaTropa did have a 3-1 record when Jeremy Tyler started the conference as their import. But a close examination of those wins indicates that replacing him was the right decision. Of the three wins, two came against eventual eight-seed Global Port and the Phoenix Fuel Masters — both who were eliminated for the playoffs. The third victory was a four-point victory over Barangay Ginebra, which still had Charles Garcia as import. After starting the Commissioner’s Cup with three straight wins, TNT was sent back to earth by Antonio Campbell and the Alaska Aces.

During this stretch, Tyler never led the KaTropa in scoring. In the four-game stretch, he only averaged 12.25 points per game, including a two-point performance against the Gin Kings in 34 minutes of action. He did grab 13.25 boards per contest, but after another sub-par effort versus a solid team like Alaska, he was shown the door. TNT played All-Filipino in their game against the Blackwater Elite which they won, 120-101.

Getting a lift from Smith

When Moala Tautuaa was traded to the Batang Pier, the front court rotation of the TNT went thinner. Jeremy Tyler did not fill that need for his game was much like Troy Rosario. The problems were addressed when Joshua Smith started his second tour of duty for the KaTropa. He only had 13 points and three rebounds in the victory against the Columbian Dyip, though, because the locals made sure that the game was over by halftime.

They got three more victories with Smith during the eliminations. However, one came against a depleted NLEX Road Warriors and the other was a no-bearing game against the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, which clinched the top seed by then. The other win came against a struggling Meralco Bolts. Usually, imports dominate in scoring. But as physically imposing Smith is, he only led TNT in scoring for three elimination games. Still, his game averages of 17.3 points and 11.3 rebounds were better than Tyler’s.

Drowned by the Beermen

Aside from San Miguel peaking at the right time, they were able to expose Smith on defense, particularly in the pick and roll. Because he is not as athletic as Renaldo Balkman, the TNT import was often a step slow when getting back on coverage. Thus, the likes of Alex Cabagnot and Chris Ross had easy attempts near the basket. This was the best chance TNT had to dethrone the Beermen but they fell short.

In Game One of their quarterfinals series, Balkman outclassed Smith in scoring, 36-17, while Marcio Lassiter waxed hot to contribute 26 markers. Fajardo also imposed his might in the paint with 26. TNT had a chance to snatch the second game thanks to Terrence Romeo’s explosion but they came up short, 106-102, due to late-game blunders. Smith had 21 points but Jayson Castro only had seven. In contrast, all five starters for the Beermen scored in double digits: Ross (11), Lassiter (13), Fajardo (19), Alex Cabagnot (21), and Balkman (25).

The locals connect for the Katropa

The offensive thrust of the TNT locals were led by Romeo, Castro, Rosario, and Roger Pogoy. In eleven elimination games, Castro led the KaTropa in scoring three times (21 points vs GlobalPort, 27 vs Ginebra, 18 vs Alaska) while Romeo did it twice (21 vs Phoenix, 17 vs Magnolia). Rosario also achieved the feat twice (21 vs Columbian, 30 vs Meralco). Meanwhile, Pogoy had solid contributions as a starter or as a reserve, including a 20-point game against the Batang Pier, 16 against Magnolia, and 15 against the Gin Kings.

Unclear signal for TNT

Their impressive showing during the eliminations went up in smoke against the defending champions. They had the offensive weapons and the import to match with the Beermen and should have had the psychological advantage given that they were the higher seed. Still, the championship poise of San Miguel disrupted the KaTropa’s campaign. During their break in preparation for the Governor’s Cup, they must assess what went wrong and try to build from there.

Given their strong roster, especially their reserves, there’s no reason for them to miss the playoffs of the third conference. But if they under-perform again in the Governor’s Cup, the wind of change might blow through the franchise. There’s tremendous pressure for Racela to bring his championship mojo from FEU to the PBA squad that he has handled for two seasons. Otherwise, he may suffer the same fate as Tyler.

