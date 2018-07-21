Not enough players, Malaysia will pull out from Asian Games

Malaysia national Under-23 coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee has warned there is a possibility his team could pull out of the upcoming Asian Games, if he fails to get enough players to compete at the multi-sport tournament in August.

“I have called up 24 players and also six reserves, so I can only choose from these 30. If we cannot get 18 players, which is the minimum amount to compete at the Asian Games, we would have to pull out,” said Ong.

“So I hope all the teams would give me their co-operation, for the benefit of the country.”

Ong had on Wednesday called up 24-players for the football tournament at the continental Games which begins from August 14-September 1.

But some players have come out and said they may not be able to answer the national call-up due to the Malaysia Cup which takes place at the same time.

As the Asian Games football tournament does not fall under the FIFA calendar, clubs are not obliged to release their players.

But Ong feels the clubs should be able to cope with the Malaysia Cup commitments despite releasing their players.

“The players would only miss a few matches of the Malaysia Cup, as the Asian Games is not long. They can still go back to their clubs in high competitive spirits.”

Last year, the national development coach faced the same issue during the AFC U23 Championships qualifiers after clubs refused to release their players due to the ongoing domestic campaign.

But despite having limited talent, Ong took his team to the tournament proper and they did well to reach the quarterfinals in January.

The re-draw of the Asian Games football also put Malaysia’s proposed friendlies against the China U23 (August 5) and Saudi Arabia U23 (August 9) in jeopardy.

The draw will be done at a date soon to be announced after the United Arab Emirates, Palestine and India demanded to be included in the 24-team tournament after some technical glitches.

“Our match against China will most likely continue because we have made preparations that can’t be undone like expenditure, and the TV rights from China. But we may have to give the Saudi game a miss. If I can change to another team, I will.”

Malaysia were housed in Group E of the initial draw along with defending champions South Korea, Kyrgyzstan and Bahrain.

Photo Credit: FAM