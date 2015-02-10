Ronaldo: We will win the league

The defeat was Real's heaviest loss in more than four years, but despite that poor result they have retained their spot at the top of the La Liga standings, one point clear of Barcelona and with Atletico a further three points back.

The Atletico result was the first time in more than a month that Real had dropped points and only the fourth time this season that they have not claimed all three points in the league.

Despite this, many have suggested that the defeat to Atletico is a sign of things to come, a notion which Ronaldo rejects.

"It was a day to forget but we are still top of the league and we know we'll have to fight right until the end," he asserted.

"We have to put this game behind us as quickly as possible because Real Madrid can't lose 4-0 to any team."

Real play Barcelona on March 22 in a game that could decide the title.