San Juan coach wants players to showcase talent: ‘Hindi kayo robot na de susi’  

NO DOUBT, San Juan is definitely teeming with talent and it showed in the first three games how the Knights easily dismantled their rivals.

Head coach Randy Alcantara shared to FOX Sports Philippines the team’s vision and how the organization wants to embrace the old legacy, the winning culture that started even when the Knights were still participating in the Metropolitan Basketball Association, which served as the precursor of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

“Very talented yung team. Gusto talaga nilang manalo. Gusto nilang dumepensa. Yun ang laging sinasabi ng mga coaches. Enjoy your defense, then the offense will come in,” Alcantara said.

From a team loaded with talent led by ex-PBA star Mac Cardona, and fellow ex-pros John Wilson, Larry Rodriguez, Samboy de Leon and Jam Cortes, the Knights also have a solid supporting cast led by Mike Ayon Ayon, CJ Isit, Jamil Gabawan, Aaron Jeruta, Lester Reyes and Mike Parala among others.

But these players know they need to play and not just serve as mere decoration out there.

“Ipinasok namin yung gusto naming mangyari sa team. Andyan sila para maglaro. Ang sabi ko sa kanila, dito, talagang maglalaro kayo, hindi kayo robot na de susi. Ilabas niyo yung laro niyo, pero ang gusto namin, dumepensa kayo. Yung offense nasa sa inyo yan kasi lahat naman kayo pwedeng tumira,” said Alcantara.

According to Alcantara, a member of the last San Juan Knights team that won the MBA championship in Year 2000, the acceptance of the players on their respective roles had made the team more successful.

“Wala naman ditong ex-pro na dapat nasa kanya lagi yung bola. Ang gusto lang namin kung sino man yung nasa loob, suportahan niyo yung lima na andun. Kailangan maglaro sa sistema,” added Alcantara.

