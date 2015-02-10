Lambert vows to fight on

The Scottish manager had to endure fans chanting for him to resign, with ‘Lambert Out’ banners displayed at the KC Stadium as Villa limped to another defeat.

Hull never looked troubled, and goals in each half from Nikica Jelavic and new-boy Dame N???Doye gifted the home side an easy three points, but Lambert insisted all is not lost yet and vowed to prove fans wrong.

???I was aware of it (fan unrest) months ago. I just try to do my best,??? Lambert told Sky Sports.

???We have a massive fanbase behind us, and they want to see the team doing well.

???It was a disappointing result.

???We are in a fight I have said it to the lads in the dressing room. They know it.

???There is still a lot of football to be played. We just have to go out to win the next game.

Villa had plenty of the ball in the opening period, but offered very little as an attacking threat once again.

Lambert???s men have mustered just three goals on their travels, and the Scot knows that has to improve.

???We are getting into good areas, but there is just that little bit lacking at the moment, Lambert added.

???We have to try and stay positive.???