Sherwood: Let’s throw some punches

Villa slipped into the Premier League’s bottom three after defeat at Hull last week, leading to the sacking of Paul Lambert.

Former Spurs boss Sherwood was named the new manager on Saturday and watched Sunday???s 2-1 FA Cup win over Leicester from the stands, although he did visit the dressing room at half-time.

He will now assume full command ahead of this weekend???s match at home to Stoke and feels Villa need to start playing in a more aggressive fashion.

???I was only looking from the outside but they have looked a little bit tentative,??? said the 46-year-old. ???I think they need to play on the front foot a little bit more.

???You are going to win games, you are going to lose games between now and the end of the season.

???But let???s have a go fighting and start throwing a few punches ourselves. When I came here (Villa Park) as a player, it was a difficult place to come and get results.

???I want to turn this place back into a fortress again, especially between now and the end of the season. It is very, very important that this club stays in the Premier League.???

Sherwood has been linked with several jobs since his departure from Spurs at the end of last season but says it was an easy decision to make his return to management with Villa.

???This is a fantastic opportunity, it is a huge football club,??? he said. ???When I got the call asking if I would be interested in coming to present to Aston Villa, it was a no-brainer.

???It was about seeing if they liked what I said. Fortunately, they did, and now I???m here. I said yes, I???ll take the job, and we will negotiate afterwards.???

Key forward Christian Benteke has scored just three times this season and Sherwood says a revival in form for the Belgium international would be a huge plus in the battle for survival.

???I remember playing against Christian Benteke as a manager and I know what a handful he can be,??? said Sherwood. ???We need to get him back to that.

???If he scores goals, it will breed confidence, and the rest will follow.

???This is certainly not a one-man team but he is going to be an important part of it because we know what he can be.

???We need to try and see if he can re-capture his form, and I???m sure we can get him back firing.

???He is going to be a very important part of this squad going forward, as are others.

???There are a lot of big names in this squad and none of them want to get relegated, no one does.

???It would hurt them, to drop into the Championship. We have got to make sure that does not happen.???