West Ham complete Nene deal

The 33-year-old Brazilian is available on a free transfer after leaving Qatar side Al-Gharafa in January and will help ease the injury concerns of Hammers manager Sam Allardyce following a long-term injury to club-record signing Andy Carroll.

West Ham confirmed on Friday that Carroll will miss the remainder of the season as he requires surgery on a knee ligament injury suffered in the 0-0 draw at Southampton last week.

Allardyce can call upon Carlton Cole, whose move to West Brom fell through in January, and summer signings Enner Valencia and Diafra Sakho in attack but co-chairman David Sullivan earlier admitted they were looking to sign an attacking player who is a free agent.

Nene fits that category and has a decent scoring record in Spain and France, where his 21 goals in 35 Ligue 1 games for PSG saw him finish joint-top goalscorer in 2011-12 along with Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who played for Montpellier at the time.