Canadiens comeback; Red Wings soar

The Montreal Canadiens showed the spirit which has taken them to the top of the NHL's Atlantic Division as they came from 3-0 down to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3.

Adam Cracknell, Jared McCann (powerplay) and Daniel Sedin (powerplay) had the Canucks 3-0 ahead before Lars Eller (short-handed) and Max Pacioretty started Montreal's revival in the second period.

Tomas Fleischmann levelled the scores with time running out, before David Desharnais delighted the home faithful at Bell Centre when he won it in overtime.

Tomas Tatar's overtime goal gave the Detroit Red Wings another 4-3 success, over the Ottawa Senators.

Dylan Larkin, Gustav Nyquist and Riley Sheahan got the victors' other goals, with Mike Hoffman (powerplay), Chris Wideman and Bobby Ryan on target for the Canadian side.

The New York Islanders brushed aside the Arizona Coyotes 5-2, with goals from Frans Nielsen (powerplay), Brock Nelsen, John Tavares (2) and Steve Bernier. Martin Hanzal and Mikkel Boedker (powerplay) replied.

The Anaheim Ducks saw off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1. Shawn Horcoff, Sami Vatanen and Carl Hagelin had the Ducks 3-1 ahead before Ryan Getzlaf hit the fourth into an empty net. Noah Hanifin's marker was as good as it got for Carolina.

David Backes scored twice for St Louis, one of them coming on the powerplay, as they saw off Winnipeg 3-2. Vladimir Tarasenko was also on target for the victors, with Dustin Byfuglien and Bryan Little netting for Winnipeg in the second period.

In Monday's other match, Aaron Ekblad's counter 21 seconds from the end of regulation ended the stalemate and gave the Florida Panthers victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.