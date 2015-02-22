Lahiri thrilled with Indian Open win

The victory, which came after Lahiri fended off SSP Chawrasia in a play-off, was Malaysian Open winner Lahiri's second European Tour title win.

Lahiri came back from seven shots off the pace in the morning when he shot a two-under-par 69 to storm to victory at his home open.

The 27-year-old said: "The new Hero Indian Open winner? That has a nice ring to it. I'm shocked. I really didn't think that I will be in this position considering the way S.S.P. and Siddikur have been playing. I thought all of us were playing for third.

"This has been a childhood dream so it is very special to keep the Indian Open trophy at home. Every Indian puts winning the Indian Open on their bucket list. I couldn't have asked for a better day."