Fury makes Hammer quit

The undefeated Wilmslow heavyweight, the mandatory challenger to Klitschko???s WBO title, produced a performance illuminated by fast hands and decisive counter striking at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.

Fury had Hammer on the canvas just once ??? a fifth-round short right hook sneaked past the Romanian???s guard ??? but dominated all eight rounds until the towel came in.

While his improved punching skills spoke for themselves, Fury was introduced in typically colourful fashion by an Elvis impersonator and after he had Hammer all shook up, the 26-year-old sang ???Walking in Memphis??? and called out Klitschko.

After a brief pause before the opening bell due to Fury???s ripped glove, he seamlessly switched between orthodox and southpaw inside the first three minutes and still had time to talk to his opponent and produce his version of the Ali shuffle.

Hammer briefly caused the 6???9??? giant to stir with a thumping straight right in the third round but Fury responded, at times with his hands nonchalantly by his sides, and always with crisp counter shots generated from the elbow.

His uncle and trainer Peter demanded a more traditional jab from the orthodox stance and soon after, Fury produced the right hand to the temple that proved to be the fight???s best shot.

After the Romanian failed to respond significantly, his corner pulled him out shortly before the ninth round.